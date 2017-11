Skegness Town under 21s will host their Grimsby Borough counterparts tonight.

The young Lilywhites will return to county league action at the Vertigo Stadium, with the contest kicking off at 7.45pm.

The Town first team are in cup action at Immingham at the weekend, but there is football at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday when Skegness Town A entertain Leverton Reserves (KO 2.15pm).