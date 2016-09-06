Skegness Town put five past CGB Humbertherm

In-form Skegness Town earned themselves a second round Challenge cup tie at Wyberton after a five-star-performance on Saturday.

The Lincolnshire League leaders travelled to East Lindsey rivals CGB Humbertherm and returned with a handsome 5-1 win.

Courtney Warren was on target at Fulstow EMN-160509-170125002

But they had to come back from behind to knock out Geof Broome’s men at Fulstow.

“We got off to a slow start,” confessed Town boss Nick Chapman, who was without Travis Portas, Luke Rayner-Mistry, Daniel Stevens and the injured McCauley Parker for this first round match.

“Despite the setback against a good side, I knew we had the quality to progress.”

Indeed, once skipper Ben Davison had levelled the scores from a Skegness corner there was only going to be one winner.

Hat-trick hero Will Britton EMN-160509-170135002

Full-back Courtney Warren grabbed his fourth of the season to put the seasiders in front and then Will Britton notched his first of the day to make the half-time score 3-1.

Britton struck twice more in the second period to complete his hat-trick and secure a comfortable passage into round two.

Humbertherm, meanwhile, will be entered into the Supplementary Cup.

Skegness Town: Kaye, Warren, Howitt, Parish, Chamberlain, Davison, Scutt, Hobbins, Cunliffe, A. Nichols, Britton, Clarke.

* Skegness Town Reserves got their Boston League season off to a winning start with a 7-1 victory over Heckington.

Danny Reid scored five and Josh Whittam and Michael Parnham added one apiece.

* Town’s trip up the east coast to Immingham Town on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) is something of a journey into the unknown.

Some of the Lilywhites squad would not have been born when Immingham Town were last in the Lincolnshire League.

The Pilgrims, after an absence of 21 years, have been reborn under the management of Gary Nimmo.

They have had something of a mixed start to the new campaign, but last Saturday hit last season’s runners-up Hykeham Town for six.

So Town boss Nick Chapman will not be taking the task ahead of the current leaders lightly.

He will be without Daniel Stevens and the injured McCauley Parker. Ben Drysdale, Kurt Crossley and Kieron Elliott are also nursing knocks, but Luke Rayner-Mistry is expected to return to action.

Skegness Town Reserves, meanwhile, travel to Pointon in the Boston League Premier Division.