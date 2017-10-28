Skegness Town knocked out of the Challenge Cup

Lincolnshire League Challenge Cup

Immingham Town 2 Skegness Town 0

Goals scored in the first and final minutes of the first half saw Skegness Town dumped out of the Challenge Cup at Immingham.

The Lilywhites were outmuscled as they tried to recover from the setback of conceding an early goal.

And their frustration was compounded by the late dismissal of full back Jordan Turner.

There were a lot of positives for Lilywhites boss Nick Chapman to reflect on, but in the end the Pilgrims earned their first victory over the seasiders in five by working hard to stop them dwelling on the ball.

When they moved the ball quickly Skegness carved their opponents open, but too often they were caught in possession in what was the first of this season’s three visits to Lydford Road.

The game was spoilt by the strong wind blowing across the excellent pitch.

Town will be kicking themselves for the goals they conceded.

The first was tapped home by centre back Liam Vanderweele after the seasiders failed to deal with a corner.

The visitors’ first effort on goal came from full back Turner after he worked an opening down the left, but he curled his shot inches wide of the far post.

At the other end John Waugh broke free of the Skegness defence but was thwarted by a last ditch tackle from Courtney Warren.

There were some robust challenges from the home side, which appeared to knock the seasiders off their stride, but it was the Lilywhites’ George Hobbins whose name went into the referee’s book first.

Up stepped Daniel Stevens to curl one such set play from 20 yards round the Immingham wall and it crashed against the cross bar.

During the ensuing melee Warren headed home, but his ‘equaliser’ was ruled out by a linesman’s flag.

Gary Nimmo failed to add insult to injury when he mishit his 40th minute chance at the other end.

Nimmo did make amends with the last kick of the first half.

Corey Cunliffe was adjudged to have tripped Craig Mitchell and the Immingham player-manager stepped up to double the home side’s lead.

Turner was cautioned by the referee for comments he made to the lineman, who signalled for the spot kick.

Skegness continued to play their football after the break and dominated possession.

But with a two-goal cushion Immingham could afford to sit back.

The home side worked hard to keep the seasiders at bay and did just enough to earn their passage into the next round.

The seasiders must have thought it just wasn’t going to be their day when a slick move down the left involving Hobbins and Luke Rayner-Mistry resulted in Jordan Smith clipping the ball into the impressive Jake Gibson.

From 18 yards Gibson’s acrobatic volley beat Joe Turner in the Immingham goal, but rattled against the crossbar and bounced away to safety.

Keeper Turner was also called upon to push away shots from Smith, Joshua Kwokobia and Gibson as Skegness continued to knock on the door.

Home skipper Scott Raworth was eventually yellow carded for another poor challenge on Warren. Minutes later Turner was unlucky to receive his second yellow.

Even with 10 men Skegness continued to give a good account of themselves and keeper Travis Portas was by far the less active of the two custodians.

So the seasiders should return to Immingham for their Supplementary Cup tie in two weeks time in positive frame of mind, knowing that the addition of a little more steel could see them through to the next round.

Hopefully players like Arron Scott, Liam Parker and Miles Chamberlain should make the difference.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, J Turner, Stevens, Cunliffe, Smith, Rayner-Mistry, Hobbins, S Turner, Potts, Gibson, Kwokobia.

On Saturday Skegness Town turn their attention to league action when they welcome AFC Boston to the Vertigo Stadium (KO 2pm).