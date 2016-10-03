Skegness Town ease past Wyberton into quarter-finals

League leaders Skegness Town got back to winning ways by easing their way into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with victory at neighbours Wyberton on Saturday.

Still smarting from their defeat at home to Market Rasen Town the previous week, this was a much more focused seasiders team under returning skipper Ben Davison.

Hat-trick hero Will Britton EMN-160310-160109002

Wyberton, who were on the wrong end of a 7-1 drubbing at the Vertigo Stadium only weeks earlier, would have been encouraged by the Rasen result but the Lilywhites were much more committed.

What looked a comfortable victory on paper was in reality much closer as three goals in the last five minutes flattered the visitors. But no-one could deny Town deserved to reach the last eight where they will face Immingham Town at home on November 5.

After 15 minutes of huffing and puffing the seasiders began to get on top and a Luke Rayner-Mistry shot was cleared off the line by Jon MacLeod following a slick move down the right which sliced through the home rearguard.

Another Skegness raid down the right resulted in a Corey Cunliffe header which home keeper James Doughty had to tip over. Then a Courtney Warren shot tested Doughty down to his right.

Wyberton’s first real threat came three minutes before the break when Jamie Elston fired through a crowded goalmouth and had keeper Travis Portas at full stretch.

After a goalless first half Town broke the deadlock just three minutes after the break. Will Britton’s shot was parried by Doughty and Davison knocked home the rebound.

Wyberton were still reeling when the visitors doubled their advantage. They struggled to clear a corner from the left and Britton was waiting on the edge of the box to find the top corner.

In the 56th minute Davison rattled the foot of a post with Doughty beaten, and George Hobbins, who started in place of the injured Arron Scutt, went close as the seasiders threatened to wrap up the game.

But minutes later Elliott Pogson brought Wyberton back into the reckoning with a super 20-yard strike which flew past Portas.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser and nerves began to jangle in the Skegness defence.

But they protected their lead and finally grabbed a third after 87 minutes when Britton’s back heel released Rayner-Mistry, who crossed to Nichols. The striker still had a lot to do and when his first shot was blocked he was alert to get another away quickly which went in off a post.

Wyberton’s resolve was broken and a minute later Britton lobbed Doughty to make it 4-1.

In injury time the scoring was complete when Britton again broke down the right and saw his fierce drive deflected past Doughty by a defender.

Town: Portas, Warren, Parker, Hobbins, Stevens, Parish, Rayner-Mistry, Davison, Britton, Nichols, Cunliffe, Clarke, Elliott.

* Tonight (Wednesday) the seasiders host Louth Town in the league at the Vertigo Stadium (k-o 7.45pm).

The Lilywhites will be without the suspended Jamie Epton, while there are injury worries over Warren, who limped off during the second half against Wyberton, Miles Chamberlain, Kyle Howitt and Scutt.

On Saturday they travel to Hogsthorpe to take on Chapel Swifts in the Lincolnshire Junior Cup (k-o 2.15pm).