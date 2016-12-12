Six of the best sees United extend their lead

East Lincs Combination League Division Two

Skegness United 6

Chapel Swifts 1

Skegness United returned to league action with a match against bottom team Chapel Swifts - hitting them for six.

Knowing a win would move United clear at the top of the table as rivals North Thoresby were without a match, the side put their opponents to the sword.

For the first time this season United were able to name an unchanged team.

United were quickly out of the blocks and came close early on with a Ryan O’Loughlin free kick.

Then Keaton Granger picked up the ball, turned quickly and flashed his shot just wide.

United took the lead on 20 minutes when a poor goal kick from the visiting keeper was intercepted by Grainger, who worked space for himself before rounding off with a nice finish.

With half time approaching United went two up.

A driven corner was turned in well by Alex Kendrick.

Jack Minor, in the home goal, made a great stop to prevent Chapel reducing the arrears on the stroke of half time.

United went in at the interval in a commanding position and looking to push on in the second.

Within five minutes of the re-start United increased their lead to three when a shot from Jamie Turner was not gathered by the Chapel keeper.

On 65 minutes Chapel reduced the lead.

United gave away the ball in midfield and a quick counter attack by Chapel down the right resulted in the cross being slotted home at the far post.

Within five minutes United had restored the three-goal lead when Dan Wager powered home a header from a John Courtney free kick.

United now had their tails up and on 80 minutes, pressure from Grainger on the Chapel keeper resulting in the ball being forced home from 20 yards out by Ryan O’Loughlin.

With five minutes to go and the ball bobbling around in the Chapel six yard box, O’Loughlin flicked the ball home for his second of the match and 13th for the season.

This was an excellent all round team performance from United, and the scoreline reflected the control they had over the match.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall, Wager (Read), Hayes (Hodson), Simpson (Gray), Rayner-Mistry, Kendrick, Courtney, Grainger, O’Loughlin, Turner; Subs (not used): McGuigan, Sleight.

Man of the Match: John Courtney.