Seven heaven for highscoring United

Skegness United continued their friendly fixtures with a 7-1 victory at Boston Saturday League Billinghay last Wednesday.

A wicket deflection saw the hosts take a 10th-minute lead as keeper Elliot Clark was given no chance.

Ryan O’Loughlin drew United level before John Courtney put the away side in front after meeting Dom Lyons’ flighted ball.

The game took a strange twist at half time when Clark asked the officials about a penalty appeal which saw the referee request he take no further part in the game, with O’Loughlin replacing him between the sticks.

The second half United picked up where they left off and pressured from the re-start.

Matt Charles teed up Lyons for number three before converting himself to make it 4-1.

The pressure paid off again when a rasping shot from Charles flew past the home keeper, leaving him no chance.

A few minutes later, having swapped goalkeeping gloves for an outfield shirt, O’Loughlin scored his second, before Charles completed his hat-trick.

Boston Saturday League

Fixtures for August 19

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Spilsby Town v Ruskington Rvrs (R. Holland).

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Friskney v Kirton Town (P. Hindle), Old Dons v Skegness Utd (R. Dungworth).

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International v Caythorpe (C. Varty), Holbeach Bank v Colsterworth Sports & Social (M. Bruntlett).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Skegness Town A v Benington Res (M. Winwright).