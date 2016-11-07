Seven goals and two red cards, but United edge victory

East Lincs Combination Division Two

Skegness United 4

Alford Town 3

Skegness United returned to league action with a derby match against Alford Town.

Returning to the United squad were Rhys Mansell, Jamie Turner, Kieran Rayner-Mistry, along with new signing Jack Solomon.

Included in the Alford line-up were ex-United players Jason Callaby, Andy Reeson and Paul Watts.

The first half would be an all-action affair with four goals, and Jonny Hodson and Watts both receiving two yellow cards.

United started the brighter of the two sides, however it took eight minutes before they had a direct shot on goal.

This came from Keaton Grainger from 20 yards out, however it was straight at visiting keeper Harry McHamilton.

Two minutes later the home side had a chance when a free kick from Ashley Read found Jamie Lyall at the far post - but his shot hit the side netting.

Alford had a half chance when Arun Gray missed his tackle and the visiting forward was wide of the target with his shot.

On 19 minutes John Courtney was put through by Grainger, however the shot lacked power and was cleared.

Shortly afterwards United took the lead when a long throw in by Alex Simpson was powerfully headed home by Hodson, who gave McHamilton no chance.

It was not long before United went two-up when great feet by Ryan O’Loughlin in the area released Grainger, whose shot was saved by McHamilton.

However, the ball ran loose and Alex Kendrick was on hand to slam the ball home.

Then the two sending offs occurred in separate incidents, with Hodson and Watts being dismissed.

On 35 minutes a half chance came Alford’s way when United keeper Jack Minor lost control of the ball and the player following up fired over.

With the half entering its final quarter, Alford got themselves back on level terms when, first, a loose ball in the United area was knocked home by Joe Irving.

With minutes to go to half time, three United players failed to clear a ball and Ian Thrower picked up the ball and lobbed Minor in the United goal.

Both sides started the second half looking to get the goal to take the lead.

Then on 55 minutes it was United who went in front when a Conor Minor through ball was won by Ashley Read, who then went onto to place his shot past McHamilton.

Ten minutes later United scored number four when a loose ball was chased down by Grainger, who beat Mc Hamilton to the ball and then, from an acute angle, placed his shot into the net.

Shortly after coming on Solomon hit the bar.

During the next 15 minutes both keepers had to bring off good saves to keep the scores down.

Then on 80 minutes Alford reduced the arrears when Gray missed a centre from United’s right and Irving was on hand to beat Minor from close range.

The visitors then began to pile on the pressure, but the United defence stood firm.

In fact they were denied a fifth goal due to an offside flag.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall, Read (Rayner-Mistry), C. Minor, Simpson, Gray, Kendrick (Mansell), Hodson, Grainger (Solomon), O’Loughlin, Courtney; Subs (not used): Bray, Turner.

Man of Match: Jack Minor

On Saturday evening United are hosting a race night at Churchills, beginning at 7.30pm. Admission is free and all are welcome.