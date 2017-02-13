RUMOUR MILL: | City plan record Alli bid| Zlatan: No United extension yet | Barkley stalls on Everton contract

Manchester City are ready to launch a world-record transfer bid for Tottenham and England star Dele Alli. (The Sun)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says “nothing is done” with regards to his Manchester United future - but insists he has fulfilled requirements needed to extend his contract. The Swede joined United last summer on a one-year deal. (BBC)

Arsenal and Manchester City could be set to battle with Chelsea in a bid to land £40 million rated Moussa Dembele. It is understood both clubs are keen on the Frenchman who has has scored 26 goals across all competitions for Celtic this season. (The Scotsman)

Ronaldinho claims Gabriel Jesus can take over from Lionel Messi as the world’s best footballer. The former Brazil and ­Barcelona great is excited about the huge potential of Manchester City’s teenage sensation.

Ross Barkley is ready to spark a summer transfer scramble by delaying his decision on a new contract with Everton. (Daily Star)

Chelsea and Arsenal target Marco Verratti has said he’s open to leaving PSG this summer - but only for Barcelona. (The Sun)

Alexis Sanchez is involved in a transfer tug-of-war between Juventus and PSG, who both believe they have a strong chance of signing Arsenal’s Chilean forward. (Daily Mirror)

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are set for another battle, but this time in the transfer market as they both have their sights on Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe. (The Sun)

Mourinho, meanwhile, has told Luke Shaw he can still have a future at Manchester United. (Daily Star)

Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko is understood to have rejected a contract extension at Monaco. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will offer David de Gea a massive new contract in an attempt to keep him out of the clutches of Spanish giants Real Madrid. (Daily Star)

Alex McLeish has opened the door to Rangers by insisting it would be tough to turn down an Ibrox return. (Daily Record)

Southampton’s move for free agent Martin Caceres could be about to hit the rocks with Barcelona’s need for defensive cover for Aleix Vidal, who suffered a horrific ankle injury during Barca’s 6-0 win over Alaves. (El Mundo Deportivo)