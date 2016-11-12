Ready for action

Skegness Town will turn their attention to the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup on Saturday when they travel to Scunthorpe League champions Brumby (KO 1.30pm).

The Lilywhites beat Immingham 3-2 on Saturday to book their place in the Challenge Cup semis.

Meanwhile, Grimsby Borough Reserves have an opportunity to knock Skegness off top spot in the league when they entertain CGB Humbertherm.

Skegness United are on the road to face struggling Sutton Rovers on Saturday (KO 2pm).

United sit second in the East Lincs Combination Division Two, three points behind leaders North Thoresby, but with two games in hand.

Rovers are second bottom with one win to their name.