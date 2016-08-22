Rayner-Mistry hits hat-trick in victory

Skegness Town continued their winning start to the current campaign with a comfortable victory against recently-formed Sleaford Sports Amateurs.

The seasiders are currently top of the league and looking to retain their title, with three wins from three.

They have yet to concede a goal and, despite playing the first 45 minutes against Sports Amateurs with a strong wind in their faces, their unblemished start was never threatened.

Skegness bossed the first half, although their opponents finished strongly and forced a number of corners and one chance that was saved well by Danny Kaye.

After the interval it was only a matter of time before the deadlock would be broken and when it did, courtesy of Luke Rayner-Mistry’s first goal of the season, the result was never in doubt.

Corey Cunliffe scored his first Lilywhites goal to make it 2-0 and then Rayner-Mistry added two more to complete his hat-trick.

Alex Nichols, a second half substitute for Will Britton, opened his account for his new club to wrap up the scoring.

Last Wednesday, the Lilywhites beat old foes Horncastle Town at the Vertigo Stadium.

Ben Davison, McCauley Parker and substitute George Hobbins were on the scoresheet.

Scott Lowman was sent off for the Wongers.