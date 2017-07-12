Positives are pleasing boss

Skegness Town boss Nick Chapman was delighted with the day’s activities, despite failing to win the Pete Beckers Memorial Trophy at the new Vertigo Stadium.

The trophy went to neighbours Horncastle Town, but Chapman was upbeat about his side’s showing after they kept a clean sheet throughout the entire four-team tournament, which was held on Saturday afternoon.

“I was pleased to see how the squad is coming together,” he said.

“For many it was the first time they have been involved and so it was great to see them start to gel.”

Chapman was particularly buoyant about the three clean sheets.

“We looked solid at the back after the first 10 minutes,” he said.

“We are also creating chances, some of which should have been converted against Horncastle and Wyberton.”

But the Lilywhites finished the day with two 0-0 draws against both their Lincolnshire League rivals and a 3-0 win over Spilsby Town.

Jake Gibson scored a brace of goals and Alex Nichols chipped in with the third in the seasiders’ only victory of the afternoon.

“It would have been nice to have won the tournament, but for me it was more about trying new lads and looking at different formations,” said the Skegness gaffer.

“With five minutes to go we looked like winning it, but Horncastle scored a last minute winner to clinch it.

“Although we didn’t win the tournament Brian (Sargent) and me learnt a lot from the day.”

Attention now switches to Saturday’s visit of Holbeach United to the Vertigo Stadium.

It is bound to be a tough test for the Lilywhites.

Town have been handed a home draw in the FA Vase.

Sleaford Town, from the United Counties League Premier Division, will be the visitors to the Vertigo Stadium on September 9.

This first qualifying round tie will end the Lilywhites’ 25-year absence from the competition.