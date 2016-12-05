O’Loughlin at the double to secure a cup victory

East Lincs Division Two Cup

Skegness United 3

North Thoresby 2

Skegness United faced North Thoresby for the second week running, but this time attention turned to the league cup.

The competition is made up of two leagues of four teams, playing each other home and away.

The top two in each league progress to the semi-finals.

Again United had to make changes to the starting line-up, with players unavailable.

Starting were Jack Hayes and Kieron Rayner-Mistry, taking the places of Rhys Mansell and Conor Minor.

It was the turn of Thoresby to get on to the scoresheet early in the match.

On 10 minutes Thoresby took the lead when, from a free kick, Keaton Grainger headed into his own net when trying to clear the ball.

However, it only took United four minutes to get back on level terms when leading scorer Ryan O’Loughlin scored with one of his trademark free kicks.

This time low, under the wall and past the keeper.

For the remainder of the half United played some controlled football, however they could not open up the visitors to go in at home time with a lead.

Within four minutes of the second half getting underway United got their noses in front.

From a corner Daniel Wager was on hand to score from close range.

It was only another four minutes before the home side created a two-goal margin between themselves and the visitors.

Again it was from O’Loughlin, firing high into the net, giving visiting keeper Jason Stamford no chance.

With the game under control, United allowed Thoresby to get back into the game with 10 minutes to go.

From a throw-in United failed to clear their six-yard box and visitors prodded the ball home from close range.

Although United created three half chances in the last 10 minutes, they had to be aware of the visitors who were playing the long ball hoping to catch the United defence out.

At the final whistle United had secured the three points towards reaching the semi-final.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall, Wager (Read), Hayes (McGuigan), Simpson, Rayner-Mistry, Kendrick, Courtney, Grainger, O’Loughlin, Turner; Subs (not used): Windle, Sleight, Bee.

On Saturday United return to league action when they entertain Chapel Swifts at the Grammar School (KO 1.45pm).