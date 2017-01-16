McGuigan double eases United into the semis

Kyle McGuigan scores his first.. Photo: Stephen Willmer.

United started the brighter of the two sides and took the game to the hosts.

However, it was the home side that had the first shot on goal.

Following a corner, United failed to clear their lines, but the shot was wide of the target.

On 10 minutes good work between Jamie Lyall and Kyle McGuigan resulted in the former shooting wide.

A minute later United’s first shot on target from Ryan O’Loughlin was gathered by home keeper Craig Davenport.

Keaton Grainger made space for himself and won a corner off Davenport and, from the resulting corner, Kieran Rayner-Mistry shot wide of the post.

Jonny Hodson made space for himself after good work in midfield but shot over when well placed.

United took the lead on 25 minutes when O’Loughlin found McGuigan, who beat his marker and slammed the ball home.

Ten minutes later that lead was doubled when O’Loughlin won the ball in midfield and squared to McGuigan, who fired into the corner from 25 yards out.

Within a couple of minutes the home side reduced the deficit when a miskick from Jack Minor allowed Barney Parkes to fire home into an empty net.

United still dominated the game and Davenport made a good save from Lyall.

United scored number three on 40 minutes when an inswinging corner by John Courtney evaded everyone and found the far corner of the net.

On 43 minutes a flowing move from United’s box to the edge of Manby’s area saw Grainger release Courtney, but his shot was wide of the post.

With the half time whistle about to blow, United scored number four.

A Courtney corner was cleared back to him and, with his second cross, he found O’Loughlin at the far post, and he knocked the ball home from close range.

United went in at half time in a commanding position.

The second half started as the first had ended, with McGuigan going close to his hat-trick, but Davenport brought off an excellent save.

Grainger was just wide of the goal with a header.

Midway through the half Manby came more into the game but Skegness continued to create the chances as Hodson went just wide with a shot.

The visitors made three substitutions with Jamie Turner, Rhys Mansell and Elliott Clarke coming on for Arun Gray, Hodson and Sam Sleight.

McGuigan moved into the back four to replace Gray.

Courtney was then played though but Davenport brought off another good save.

United were having plenty of the ball, however they could not recreate the flowing moves of the first half.

In the final minute Manby scored their second when an excellent 25-yard shot by Tom Snowden found the top corner.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall, Rayner-Mistry, Sleight (Turner), Simpson, Gray (Mansell), Courtney, Hodson (Clarke), Grainger, O’Loughlin, McGuigan.

Man of Match: Kyle McGuigan.