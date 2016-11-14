Match postponed, but still on top

The postponement of Skegness Town’s county cup tie at Scunthorpe on Saturday, due to a waterlogged pitch, left the Lilywhites kicking their heels.

But the seven day delay could well work in their favour.

“We could have done without the weekend off,” said Town boss Nick Chapman, “but it does give Luke (Rayner-Mistry) and Ben (Davison) an extra week to recover from injury.”

It also means that Josh Clarke and Kieron Elliott, who were not available last weekend will be back in the reckoning for the tie, which has been rescheduled for this Saturday (November 19) at the home of opponents Brumby FC.

Despite their inactive weekend the Lilywhites will have been heartened to learn that they are still top of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

Grimsby Borough Reserves, who were second, missed a chance to dislodge them from their perch when they were held to a draw at home to CGB Humbertherm.

This means the seasiders still hold top spot on goal difference.

Skegness Town Reserves, who have been flying high in the Boston League, were also without a game last weekend.

This Saturday they travel to Leverton Sheepgate.