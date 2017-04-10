Magnificent seven sees Lilywhites edge closer to Lincs League title

Lincs League

Sleaford Town Res 1

Skegness Town 7

Skegness Town edged closer to retaining their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League crown after a magnificent 7-1 win at Sleaford Town Reserves.

The Lilywhites completed a comprehensive league double over the Greens’ second string at Eslaforde Park.

“It was important that we put the cup semi-final defeat at Horncastle behind us and this victory at Sleaford went some way towards that,” said Town boss Nick Chapman, whose team are expected to seal the title at the the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday.

Even if Nettleham spoil their party by beating the Lilywhites, second-placed Hykeham will need to beat Wyberton by 42 goals to stop the seasiders’ charge for the finishing line.

On a bumpy, rock-hard pitch Skegness nerves were settled by two early Will Britton strikes.

Britton went on to score twice more during the 55 minutes he played before Chapman replaced him.

Indeed, the Town boss had the luxury of being able to rest Britton, Luke Rayner-Mistry and McCauley Parker for the final 35 minutes ahead of their important final three games of the season.

“We played very well, but what impressed me the most was the quality of our goals,” said Chapman.

“We scored four or five really good team goals.”

The first goal completed their league century for the season, a free-scoring season which has seen them average four goals a game.

Alex Nichols also grabbed a brace and Jamie Epton completed the scoring.

Apart from the injured Miles Chamberlain, Town were at full strength for the Sleaford trip. They are expected to field a similar side when they entertain Nettleham at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm).

A large crowd is expected as the seasiders look to complete the job against a side they beat 8-0 in the county cup semi-final in February.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Epton, Stevens, Parish, Scutt, Rayner-Mistry, Davison, Britton, Nichols, Parker, Hobbins, Cunliffe, Potts.

A coach has been organised for supporters wishing to cheer on the Lilywhites in the final of the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup at Sincil Bank on Friday, April 28.

Seats can be booked by ringing 07831 395852.