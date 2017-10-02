Lilywhites under 21s begin Develeopment League campaign with draw at Trinity

Lincs Development League

Gainsborough Trinity U21s 1 Skegness Town U21s 1

Skegness Town under 21s began their inaugural season in the Lincolnshire FA Development League with a point at Gainsborough Trinity last Wednesday.

Town, whose team had been assembled in the previous fortnight, were understandably chasing shadows aggainst a well-drilled side early on.

And just when it appeared they had weathered the storm, Trinity took the lead via a soft goal.

Town’s backline pushed out after a corner and, when the ball was put back in, slack marking allowed the hosts to take the lead, despite a hint of offside.

Minutes later it could have got worse as Hobbins appeared to be fouled by the home forward but the ref, to everyone’s amazement, pointed to the spot.

Justice was done as the penalty was blasted wide.

This was the turning point in the game, as slowly Town’s self-belief began to grow.

The second half was a much more even game, with the Lilywhites midfield of Careless and Potts beginning to dictate the play.

Wide men Turner and Smith gave great support to the front line of Jordan Smith and Bailey Fulton, with the Seasiders having more meaningful possession in the final third.

The magnificent work rate of the visitors finally paid off with a quality goal 15 minutes from time.

The ball was worked from the right back spot, with neat interplay between Bobb, Potts and Careless, who laid the ball out wide right to Gilbert.

He in turn put a quick ball through with the outside of his right boot to set Fulton clear, who gleefully smashed it into the top right corner from 20 yards.

The game now opened up as both teams went for the winner, but both sides had to settle for the draw.

Town under 21s now host Lincoln United on October 18 (KO 7.45pm).