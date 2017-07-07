Lilywhites set for birthday bash

Final preparations are this week being made to Saturday’s 70th anniversary celebrations at Skegness Town.

The club is marking the milestone with a four-team tournament at its new ground.

Lincolnshire League neighbours Horncastle Town and Wyberton, along with Boston League outfit Spilsby Town, are being invited to battle it out for the Pete Beckers Memorial Trophy.

The event will also see the first football played on the club’s new grassed pitches at the Vertigo Stadium on Wainfleet Road.

It will also give supporters a chance to both reflect on the last 70 years and view some of the new faces manager Nick Chapman has added to the playing staff during the summer.

The fun at the Vertigo will start at 1pm.