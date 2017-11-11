Lilywhites seek Immingham revenge

Skegness Town are preparing for another difficult trip to Immingham.
The Lilywhites suffered a 2-0 Challenge Cup defeat north of the county at the end of last month, and return today for a Supplementary Cup clash.
“I don’t think we played particularly well at Immingham when they knocked us out of the Challenge Cup,” said Chapman.
“And yet we had a goal disallowed for offside and hit the woodwork twice.
“It’s all ifs and buts, but the outcome could have been a whole lot different with a little more luck.
“We will be a little more equipped this weekend.
“It would be nice to knock out the holders, but I am sure they will be going all out to beat us.”
The match will kick off at 1.30pm.
