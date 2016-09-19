Lilywhites put seven past Wyberton in the Lincs League

Lincs League

Skegness Town 7

Wyberton 1

Things are looking good at Skegness Town, both on and off the pitch.

On the day the club opened its brand new facilities at the Vertigo Stadium on Wainfleet Road, they bagged three more points with a seven-goal salvo against Wyberton, taking their goals average to more than five per league game.

Wyberton just had no answer to the quick fire passing game of the seasiders, who had them chasing shadows for long periods on the 3G pitch.

The Lilywhtes really are benefiting from their new temporary playing surface, which is a far cry from the gluepot at Burgh Road that so often proved to be a leveller.

Even without defenders Miles Chamberlain and Daniel Stevens, the seasiders never looked in any danger against a side who went close to pinching the league title from under their noses last season.

They took the lead after just five minutes when Britton outpaced the visiting defence and fired past James Doughty in the Wyberton goal.

Midway through the first half they doubled their lead when Jamie Epton cleared into the corner behind the Wyberton right back.

There was little danger at this point, but Alex Nichols pressed Mitchell Teft into an error, which allowed Kyle Howitt to steal the ball and cross for McCauley Parker to slide the ball home from close range.

Less than 60 seconds later Town extended their lead.

Britton darted in behind the visiting defence in pursuit of Arron Scutt’s through ball in the inside right channel.

Luke Rayner-Mistry met his cross at the far post and steered home number three.

The visitors’ misery was increased in the 30th minute when a Parker free-kick was turned in past his own keeper by a Wyberton defender.

Any opportunities for the visitors were presented to them by cheaply conceded free kicks, where their height advantage gave them hope of reducing arrears.

From one such set piece hesitancy in the home rearguard allowed Ben Jaques in behind them, but he wasted his free header and half time arrived with the score at 4-0.

It was more of the same after the break and Britton increased the seasiders’ lead after 57 minutes when he again outpaced the defence and beat Doughty at the near post.

A minute later an identical opportunity to complete his hat-trick was squandered by the Skegness frontman.

Skegness skipper Ben Davison notched the sixth goal with 17 minutes left on the clock and Courtney Warren went close with an effort that cleared the crossbar, before Jaques headed home what proved to be a consolation.

Rayner-Mistry fired home Town’s seventh goal in the 87th minute to complete a highly successful day for the seasiders.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Howitt, Scutt, Epton, Parish, Rayner-Mistry, Davison, Britton, Nichols, Parker, Clarke, Cunliffe, Hobbins.

Tonight (Wednesday) the Lilywhites are at home again when Cleethorpes Town Development Squad visit the Vertigo Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm).

CAP Skegness Town skipper Ben Davison steers home his goal in the 7-1 win over Wyberton.