Lilywhites prepare for tournament

There will be plenty to celebrate when football finally kicks-off at the new home of Skegness Town next week.

The Lilywhites move onto the grassed area of their Vertigo Stadium on Saturday, July 8 when the club marks its 70th anniversary with a four-team tournament.

Wyberton, Horncastle Town and Spilsby Town have all accepted invitations to take part in the competition, at which the Lilywhites will have their championship and County Cup trophies on show.

The four sides will be competing for a trophy presented in honour of former player and manager Pete Beckers, who was at the helm during the 1980s.

Players and managers past and present are expected to attend the big day, as the club looks forward to a new era at its Wainfleet Road home.

Both grass pitches will be in use so spectators will be spoilt for choice with the cream of the local footballers being put through their paces.

Action will start at 1pm.

The tournament also kicks-off the Lilywhites’ preparations for the new season in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League, with Holbeach United, Lincoln City, Claycross Town and Sleaford Amateurs among the teams appearing at the Vertigo this summer.