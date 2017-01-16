Lilywhites open up gap

Skegness Town opened up a six-point gap at the top of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League with a comfortable 4-0 win over in-form Brigg Town Reserves.

The visitors had been crowned Sills and Betteridge Team of the Month for December just seven days before their trip to the seaside.

But they had no answer to the red-hot Lilywhites as they maintained their surge towards retaining the title.

And other results on the day went the seasiders’ way, with points dropped by the chasing pack.

Indeed Horncastle Town, Immingham Town, Grimsby Borough Reserves and Hykeham Town - all from the top six - slipped further behind the champions.

Lilywhites boss Nick Chapman refused to get carried away, despite widening the gap at the top.

“It’s all in our hands,” he said. “But we do need to keep getting the same level of performance week-in, week-out.”

Chapman reinstated Jamie Epton to the starting line-up with Andy Parish about to begin a three-match ban following his county cup red card against Spilsby.

Keiron Elliott also got 90 minutes under his belt with the Reserves.

A well-organised outfit, Brigg started brightly and frustrated the home side by hogging possession.

But Travis Portas was rarely troubled as the seasiders restricted their opponents to long-range efforts.

Eventually the seasiders edged in front when McCauley Parker carved out an opening for leading scorer Will Britton.

With the ball being slid inside the full back, Britton outpaced the defender and fired home the opener.

Courtney Warren doubled the advantage for the home side before the interval.

“At half time we spoke about how we needed to press them better and move the ball a bit quicker,” explained Chapman.

It paid off with further goals from Britton - his 39th in all competitions - and full back Warren, whose brace took his tally to eight for the season.

“In the end our fitness told,” said Chapman, who had the luxury of bringing on youngsters George Hobbins and Corey Cunliffe to continue tormenting the Zebras.

“It’s always nice to win, and this week we have had the added bonus of the other teams slipping up.”

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Epton, Stevens, Chamberlain, Scutt, Rayner-Mistry, Davison, Britton, Nichols, Parker, Parish, Hobbins, Cunliffe.