Lilywhites look to take step closer to league title

Skegness Town travel to Sleaford Town Reserves on Saturday in a bid to cement their place at the top of the Lincolnshire League.

They were left without a fixture at the weekend when opponents Ruston Sports withdrew from the league. It also means their match at Rustons later this month will also be cancelled.

A win at Sleaford (KO 3pm) will put the defending champions on the verge of retaining their title.

Despite a far superior goal difference, mathematically league leaders Hykeham Town would still be able to catch them.

Skegness boss Nick Chapman goes into the Sleaford fixture with an almost full strength squad.

Miles Chamberlain is definitely sidelined, but Chapman is hopeful that Alex Nichols and Luke Rayner-Mistry will have recovered from injuries.

“It was disappointing not to have a game on Saturday after such a poor performance in the cup semi-final at Horncastle, when we just didn’t turn up,” said Chapman.

“We now have to re-group and go again at Sleaford.”