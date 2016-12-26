Lilywhites look to home comforts

As they look to retain the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League title, Skegness Town have been blessed with home advantage in three of their four January fixtures.

Indeed, the Vertigo Stadium will be the venue for their Lincs Junior Cup quarter-final against Spilsby Town on January 7.

This will be followed seven days later by the visit of Brigg Town Reserves, before the LIlywhites travel to high-flying Horncastle Town.

The month will be wrapped up on January 28 with Town’s home match against CGB Humbertherm, a side they have already beaten in league and cup at their Fulstow ground.

Fixtures: January 7 v Spilsby Town (h); 14 v Brigg Town Reserves (h); 21 v Horncastle Town (a); 28 v CGB Humbertherm (h).