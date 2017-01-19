Lilywhites kit wings its way to Africa

Old football kit from Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League champions Skegness Town has put a smile on the faces of young footballers from Africa.

Shirts, shorts, socks and goalkeeping gloves from previous seasons have been donated to Elizade Babes.

They are the football club of Elizade University in Ilara Mokin, Ondo State, Nigeria.

The donation was made through Dr Bola Taiwo, an acquaintance of club secretary Allan Gray.

He said the kit would be a huge boost for the university students.

Chairman and founder of the university, Chief Michael Ade Ojo, said: “This will go a long way to encourage our children into footballing

activities and sports in general.

“Football is a very popular sport in Nigeria and clubs from Britain are looked upon very highly.”

Mr Gray said the club was delighted to have helped out after being approached by Dr Taiwo, who occasionally visits on match days when he has work commitments in the area.