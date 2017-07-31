Lilywhites hit eight in Kilburn friendly win

Have your say

Skegness Town enjoyed another pre-season run out at their new Vertigo Stadium on Saturday, comfortably beating AFC Kilburn from the Central Midlands League South 8-2.

Alex Nichols and Wade Hurst (both scored twice for the Lilywhites.

Jake Gibson, Daniel Stevens, George Hobbins and Josh Nwokobia completed the scoring.

On Saturday the Lilywhites entertain Boston League Premier Division high-flyers Swineshead Institute (KO 3pm) at the Vertigo.