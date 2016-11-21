Lilywhites cruise into round four of the cup

Skegness Town earned themselves a fourth round Lincs Junior Cup tie against East Lindsey rivals Horncastle Town with victory at Scunthorpe-based Brumby FC.

It was a relatively comfortable win over a physical Brumby, who from the first whistle made it clear they did not intend to take any prisoners.

Ben Davison, Jamie Epton and Will Britton were all sent into orbit in tackles during a torrid opening 10 minutes, but the referee used his yellow card to calm things down and a good game of football developed.

The Lilywhites should have been ahead in the first minute as home keeper Ash Ellis spilled a cross at the feet of Arron Scutt, but the Skegness man blasted his shot high and wide.

After surviving a number of long throws, Town took the lead in the 19th minute when Davison pounced on a defensive error to fire into the roof of the net.

The seasiders continued to dominate, but Britton and McCauley Parker were unable to convert further chances.

At the other end a 40th minute screamer from Dan Rickitts had visiting keeper Travis Portas at full stretch.

But minutes later Rickitts was caught in possession by Luke Rayner-Mistry and made to pay.

He showed the Brumby defender a clean pair of heels and found Britton unmarked in the penalty box, the Skegness striker spinning to bury the ball into the bottom corner.

Skegness increased their lead 20 minutes into the second half when Davison broke down the right before finding Britton, who slotted home goal number three.

The crossbar denied Britton his hat-trick when Ellis’s clearance ricocheted off his body only to hit the frame of the goal as another chance went begging.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Epton, Stevens, Chamberlain, Parish, Rayner-Mistry, Davison, Britton, Scutt, Parker, Nichols, Howitt, Elliott, Hobbins.