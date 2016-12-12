Lilywhites celebrate a county cup derby win

Skegness Town booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup with a 3-1 victory over lively league rivals Horncastle Town.

But the Lilywhites had to come back from behind to progress.

Horncastle went ahead after 20 minutes when Ben Fidling latched onto Nathan Rawdon’s pass and slotted past Travis Portas in the home goal.

Skegness equalised before the break through Andy Parish.

He powered home a header from a corner.

In the second half the Lilywhites went ahead through a route-one-style goal.

A long clearance from keeper Portas eluded the Horncastle defence and Will Britton ran on to drill the ball home.

Their third goal was smacked in from 12 yards by Luke Rayner-Mistry.

Skegness went in search of further goals, but were denied by the woodwork.

Manager Nick Chapman was delighted with the result against a very competitive outfit.

“We knew what they would bring to the table and that’s exactly what we got,” he said.

“They pressed us and tried to deny us time on the ball. It was a tough game and I am highly delighted that we are through.”

Now in the last eight, Chapman was hoping that the seasiders could avoid another Lincs League side in this week’s draw.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Parish, Stevens, Chamberlain, Rayner-Mistry, Scutt, Davison, Britton, Nichols, Parker, Hobbins, Cunliffe, Clarke.