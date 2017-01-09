Lilywhites book place in county cup semis at the expense of rivals Spilsby Town - in a game of two red cards

Lincs Junior Cup

Skegness Town 6

Spilsby Town 0

Skegness Town extended their winning streak to 10 games when they hit Boston League neighbours Spilsby Town for six at the Vertigo Stadium - booking their place in the Lincs Junior Cup semi-finals.

Both sides finished this quarter-final with 10 men after two red cards were brandished during a scrappy first half.

There was little other action of note during the first 45 minutes, although the Lilywhites hooked the ball off the line when Spilsby threatened and McCauley Parker hit a post with an excellent free kick from 20 yards.

But for almost an hour Spilsby frustrated their Lincolnshire League neighbours.

Eventually the seasiders found a way through and Courtney Warren’s header opened the floodgates.

Skegness were gifted the initiative after half an hour when Spilsby’s Jordan Turner lunged at Arron Scutt with a two-footed challenge.

As the Skegness midfielder received treatment, referee Alistair Wilson reached for his red card.

Less than two minutes later parity was resumed when home defender Andy Parish overstretched as he went to ground.

The result was inevitable and Parish was also sent for an early shower.

Following this drama the game quietened down and that suited the visitors.

They found little trouble in blocking their neighbours and reached half time with their goal intact, although they breathed a huge sigh of relief when Parker’s free kick bounced back across the face of their goal after striking the inside of their keeper’s left-hand post.

The second half started equally frustratingly for the home side and it wasn’t until just before the hour that they made the breakthrough, a powerful far post header from Courtney Warren, following a corner from the left, which gave Spilsby keeper Adam Marsh no chance.

Within a minute Alex Nichols had doubled the lead.

Midway through the second half he slotted home number three to make the tie safe.

Will Britton made it 4-0 with a solo goal, firing home from 15 yards, before substitute George Hobbins crafted the fifth goal, curling the ball inside the far post.

Luke Rayner-Mistry wrapped up the scoring with the sixth goal in the last minute.

The Lilywhites join Wyberton, Nettleham and Coningsby in this week’s semi-final draw.

SKEGNESS: Portas, Warren, Parish, Stevens, Chamberlain, Scutt, Rayner-Mistry, Davison, Britton, Nichols, Parker, Hobbins, Cunliffe, Elliott, Epton.

SPILSBY: Marsh, Adams, Ludlow, Dales, Wood, Watson, Cobb, Turner, Papworth, Smith, Boulton, Rich, Summers, Connelley.

On Saturday the Lilywhites return to league action when Brigg Town Reserves are the visitors to the Vertigo Stadium for a 2pm kick-off.