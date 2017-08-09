Lilywhites are set for Railway

Have your say

Skegness Town host Boston Saturday League outfit Railway FC at the Vertigo Stadium this evening, with the new Lincolnshire League season looming.

The league campaign kicks off on August 19, when Louth Town visit the Vertigo, followed by the visit of Nettleham seven days later.

Town travel to Lincoln-based Ruston Sports on September 2, before the mouth-watering FA Vase tie at home to Sleaford Town on September 9.

The Lilywhites continued their preparations for the defence of their Lincolnshire League title with a comfortable 5-2 victory over Boston League side Swineshead Institute on Saturday.

Wade Hurst grabbed a brace of goals and both McCauley Parker (pictured) and Alex Nichols found the back of the net.

The seasiders’ scoring was completed by an own goal from a visiting defender.