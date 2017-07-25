Lilywhites are Imp-ressive against Lincoln City XI

Have your say

Skegness Town’s build-up to the new season continued with a creditable win against the youth of National League Champions Lincoln City.

It was a useful test for the Lilywhites, who looked comfortable on the new grass of the Vertigo Stadium.

The young Imps started brightly but the Skegness defence, marshalled by skipper Miles Chamberlain, held firm.

After weathering this initial storm the seasiders responded with two goals to give themselves a cushion going into the break.

Jordan Smith was presented with the game’s first real chance, but he hooked his shot just over the bar.

Seconds later Alex Nichols pounced on hesitancy in the visiting defence, only for his goal bound effort to be cleared off the line.

The Lilywhites finally broke the deadlock after 16 minutes when Wade Hurst’s cross was turned in at the second attempt by new signing Ryan O’Loughlin.

A persistent Nichols grabbed the second goal after 35 minutes, capitalising on a goalkeeping error.

City made it clear they had not given up the game when they carved openings for themselves late in the game.

Charlie Hart burst clear of the defence, only for Skegness keeper Travis Portas to block with his legs and then skipper Danny Horton was unsuccessful in his attempt to lob the home keeper from 15 yards.

The Imps went closer 10 minutes after the break when James Hugo’s volley whistled just wide of the post.

But they did half the deficit in the 63rd minute when Jacob Fenton fired home from 15 yards.

The scene was set for an anxious last half hour for the Lilywhites, but McCauley Parker had other ideas, finishing off the move of the match to restore the two-goal lead in the 70th minute.

TOWN: Portas, Cunliffe, Parker, Stevens, Chamberlain, Scutt, Smith, Hobbins, O’Loughlin, Nichols, Hurst, Turner, Courtney, Gibson.

Tonight’s (Wednesday’s) friendly against Sleaford Sports Amateurs has been cancelled.

Town’s next game is on Saturday when AFC Kilburn from the Central Midland League South will bring two teams to the Vertigo Stadium.

Both games will kick-off at 3pm.