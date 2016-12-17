League leaders hope to extend the gap

Table topping Skegness Town will be looking to open up more space on their rivals this Saturday.

The Lilywhites, two points clear of Grimsby Borough Reserves, having played three fewer games, return to Lincs League action this weekend.

Sleaford Town Reserves will be the visitors to the Vertigo Stadium (KO 2pm).

Jamie Epton will return to the squad, but manager Nick Chapman has injury concerns about the duo of Luke Rayner-Mistry and Ben Davison.

Skegness United, who are six points ahead of North Thoresby in the East Lincs Combination Division Two, are in knockout action, hosting Ludford Rovers in the S. Betteridge (Paving Contractors) Timothy Sales Trophy (KO 1.30pm).