Keeper Jack scoops awards hat-trick

Keeper Minor claims three top awards...

Jack Minor scooped a hat-trick of awards as Skegness United held their end-of-season presentation night.

The keeper was named the Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Year and also collected the Young Player of the Year trophy on Saturday.

There was plenty to celebrate as the East Lincs Football Combination Division Two champions also paraded the Chilton Auto Cup, which they won following a penalty shootout against Sutton Rovers.

Award winners: Top Scorer - Ryan O’Loughlin; Supporter’s Player of the Year - Jack Minor; Young Player of the Year - Jack Minor; Adam Baxter Award - Alex Simpson; Clubman of the Year - the Grainger family; Manager’s Player of the Year - Jamie Lyall; Players’ Player of the Year - Jack Minor.

Pictured are United’s squad celebrating their successes.