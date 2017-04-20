Junior sides invited into competition

A new competition is being set up for junior football clubs to compete in during the summer in Skegness.

Monday and Thursday evenings will see matches organised on the community 3G pitches between 6pm and 8pm, aiming to keep squads together.

The competition is aimed at teams throughout the UK, from under 10s up to under 15s with winners of local rounds progressing to regional and national stages.

When the season finishes in May some teams’ players disappear, some never to be seen again.

But the UK YOuth Championships aim to keep sides united.

For more visit www.ukyouthchampionships.co.uk or contact Matt on 077966 96 837.