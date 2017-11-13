Jaded Lilywhites suffer Supplementary Cup defeat at Immingham

Supplementary Cup

Immingham Town 3 Skegness Town 1

Supplementary Cup holders Immingham Town completed a cup double over champions Skegness Town, despite playing more than half the game with only 10 men.

The Pilgrims had a player dismissed during the first half when they were leading 1-0 through a Gary Nimmo goal.

When the Lilywhites equalised through Courtney Warren, most would have backed them to have gone on to avenge the Challenge Cup defeat they suffered two weeks earlier.

But it was the home side who gained the initiative with their second goal, although the visitors claimed there was a hand ball in the build up.

“I’m not making excuses, but there was a definite hand ball that the officials missed,” said Skegness boss Nick Chapman.

“That was the killer goal and we never recovered,” he added.

Chapman was bitterly disappointed to have tasted defeat at Immingham for the second time in three weeks.

“It could have been so different had we taken our chances early on,” said the Skegness gaffer.

The Lilywhites were without Daniel Stevens in defence and Jordan Smith in midfield, forcing Chapman to shuffle his pack.

“Jordan picked up a knock playing for the Under 21s in midweek and Dan has been struggling with an injury in recent weeks,” he said.

Nine of his squad had been involved in the midweek clash with Grimsby Borough’s Under 21s and Chapman was conscious that one or two looked a little bit jaded.

George Hobbins had to drop into defence in Stevens’s absence, while Arron Scutt returned to the midfield. The Skegness side also included new signing Dom Goddard.

It was Scutt who was involved in the incident that resulted in the home side being reduced to 10 men. He was the victim of an off-the-ball incident, punished by referee David Burkett.

Having been guilty of some wasteful finishing early on, this should have been the impetus required for the seasiders to get back into the game and Warren obliged with a goal before the interval.

However, the visitors were unable to push on for victory and John Waugh put the home side ahead amid vehement protests from the seasiders that there was an offence in the build up.

Nimmo wrapped up the scoring with the home side’s third, sealing a semi-final against Grimsby Borough Academy.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, J. Turner, Potts, Hobbins, Cunliffe, Rayner-Mistry, Scutt, Gibson, Goddard, S. Turner, Fulton.

The Lilywhites are without a game on Saturday and return to action on November 25 when they entertain Bring Town Development Squad in the league (KO 2pm).

Skegness Town Reserves are at home on Saturday when they host Benington in the Boston League Premier Division (kick-off 2.15pm).