It’s home comforts for Lilywhites

Have your say

Four of Skegness Town’s opening five fixtures are to be played at their new Vertigo Stadium.

The early fixtures published this week line the Lilywhites up against Louth Town on the opening day of the season (August 19).

Nettleham FC are scheduled to visit the Vertigo on the Bank Holiday Saturday seven days later, before the seasiders’ first away fixture, at Lincoln-based Ruston Sports.

The Lilywhites return to the Vertigo Stadium on September 9, when they reacquaint themselves with the FA Vase competition against Sleaford Town from the United Counties League.

On September 16 they entertain Ruston Sports in the return league fixture.