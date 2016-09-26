Search

It’s a record! Skegness United hit 11 at Ludford

Alex Kendrick was amongst the goals for United. Photo: Stephen Willmer.,

Alex Kendrick was amongst the goals for United. Photo: Stephen Willmer.,

0
Have your say

East Lincs Football Combination Division Two

Ludford Rovers 2

Skegness United 11

Component:1.7597068.1474885421, , ,$mergedBody