Imps up next as Lilywhites open Vertigo

The Mayor of Skegness will be among the guests at the official opening of Skegness Town AFC’s new stadium on Friday night.

Councillor Danny Brookes will be accompanied by the town crier Steve O’Dare as he cuts the ribbon on the Vertigo Stadium on Wainfleet Road, Skegness, prior to the Lilywhites friendly fixture against a squad from National League champions Lincoln City (kick-off 7.45pm).

Invitations have also gone out to representatives of the Lincolnshire Football Association, the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League and the Boston and District Saturday Football League.

The special opening ceremony, scheduled for 7pm, marks the end of a project to refresh the facilities of the club, who used to play at Burgh Road.

The new ground includes floodlights, seating for spectators, an extra pitch for the second string and a new clubhouse.

The town has also benefited hugely, with one of the spin-offs being a much-needed floodlit all-weather 3G pitch.

A large crowd is expected as the seasiders continue their preparations for the defence of their Lincolnshire League championship at the Vertigo against the Imps, who will be playing their football in League Two.

In their latest pre-season outing, the Lilywhites were beaten by Holbeach United of the Chromasport United Counties League.

The Tigers proved too strong for the Lincs League champions on the day and, thanks to goals from Lewis Leckie (two), Will Bird (two), Charley Sanders and Stacey Cartwright, ran out 6-2 winners.

Town’s goals came from Wade Hurst, who continues to impress on his return to the club.