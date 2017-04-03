Frustrating day as United pay penalty

Skegness United bowed out of the Challenge Cup following a penalty shoot-out defeat at Sutton Rovers.

United were making their third trip to Sutton in five weeks, but on this occasion it was the hosts who progressed to the final.

Sam Sleight. Photo: Stephen Willmer.

The visitors had to make a number of changes due to injuries and work commitments as they prepared for the first of four upcoming semis.

Skegness started the brighter of the two sides but two late challenges on Ryan O’Loughlin both went unpunished, setting the tone for the afternoon.

United open the scoring on 10 minutes when a nice passing movement released John Courtney, who slid his shot under home keeper Mackay.

United continued to have the better of the play but the hosts levelled in the 20th minute.

Skegness then replaced Rhys Mansell with Jonny Hodson following an injury.

The second half started with United coming close to restoring their lead.

O’Loughlin broke down the right, beating two players and delivering a cross which Courtney could not quite get to.

On 75 minutes United restored their lead when O’Loughlin’s free kick rebounded to him and he fired high into the net.

Sutton levelled again with five minutes to go when a mix up in the United defence allowed the home side to score from close range.

After no further scores in extra time the contest was settled by penalties. The only miss came from Jonny Hodson, whose shot was saved.

Sutton will face Holton le Clay in the final.

UNITED: J. Minor, C. Minor, Kendrick, K. Minor (Howard), Simpson, Sleight, Courtney, Mansell (Hodson), Grainger, O’Loughlin, McGuigan.

Man of Match: Sam Sleight.