Four-some Tutes sweep the board

A dramatic winner in the dying moments of extra time saw Swineshead lift the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup - and gain a clean sweep of all the main honours in the Boston Saturday League.

Guy Mantle’s goal meant that the Tutes could add the Sports Cup to the Premier Division title, Willoughby Cup and Fishtoft Cup the first team had already picked up in the 2016-17 season.

They became the first club to win all four major trophies for 43 years.

Opponents Spilsby Town started well and Jordan Smith saw a free-kick well saved by Scott Williams after five minutes, before, at the other end, Bert Snaith’s deflected shot squirted just past the right-hand post.

Swineshead defender Callum Simmons curled a free-kick wide after 25 minutes before Spilsby squandered the best chance of the first half on the half hour mark, when a right-wing cross was headed over the bar by Jordan Turner.

Spilsby keeper Adam Marsh pulled off a smart save to deny Alex Snaith five minutes later before play switched and Jordan Smith went close after cutting in from the right.

The first yellow card of the night was shown just before the break when Bert Snaith was cautioned for a late tackle.

The second half was again a tight affair and the first real chance arrived early on when Town Marsh rushed out to deny Bert Snaith and the ball spun loose, but Snaith’s follow-up was from a tight angle and the chance went.

Jack Houghton then saw a good shot on the turn well saved before Spilsby striker Liam Papworth shot straight at the keeper.

A string of yellow cards was shown by referee Mick Brader as the tensions rose before Papworth again went close with a shot which flashed wide.

If the 90 minutes hadn’t got the crowd on their feet, the extra time certainly did with plenty of goalmouth action.

Most of it took place in the Swineshead penalty area as Spilsby drove forward in numbers.

First Lee Boulton produced another of his lung-bursting runs, which saw him burst into the area before pulling the ball back for a waiting forward, but the point-blank shot was directed straight at the keeper.

Then substitute Jay Adams powered in a header which was again too close to the keeper.

In the second period of extra time, Houghton did go close for Swineshead with a shot which the keeper gathered up at the second attempt, but it was still all Spilsby as the shots and crosses rained in.

Papworth hit another superb volley which was tipped over by Scott Williams.

But just when it seemed that Spilsby must surely score at any moment, Swineshead broke away and Mantle found space to the left hand side of the box, and his low drive found the bottom right-hand corner to rock the Spilsby camp.

The Premier League champions held on for the remaining few minutes to lift the cup and cap a truly magnificent season.

Sharman Burgess director Andrew Pears was invited to present the trophies to both teams and match officials.

Spilsby’s Elliott Ludlow was named man of the match.