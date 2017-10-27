Four Lilywhites called up to represent county side

Four Skegness Town players have been called up to represent the Lincolnshire League in their FA Inter Cup tie against Staffordshire in December.

Jordan Smith, Travis Portas, Arron Scutt and Luke Rayner-Mistry have been selected for the squad.

The cream of the league, managed by Matt Easton, will be looking to avenge the 4-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of the men from the Potteries two years ago at Sleaford.

This time round the tie will be played at the Vertigo Stadium, home of Skegness Town, on December 10.