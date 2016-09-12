FOOTBALL: Ten-man Skegness Town extend winning start to season

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League

Immingham Town 1

Skegness Town 5

Will Britton made it 11 goals from seven games with a hat-trick against Immingham Town.

Both teams finished the game with 10 players as the Lilywhites extended their winning start to the season.

As well as Britton’s treble there were further goals from Andy Parish and Alex Nichols.

The deadlock was not broken until midway through the first half when Parish rose to head home a corner.

Britton fired home his first after 35 minutes to give the visitors a two-goal cushion going into the break.

Immingham did show some neat football early in the second half and Ben Cooke reduced the arrears in the 50th minute.

But any hopes of a comeback were immediately snuffed out when George Hobbins broke down the right and crossed for Britton, whose sharp finish gave home keeper Craig Ritchie no chance.

Immingham picked up a number of yellow cards including one for Daniel Simpson, who was late in his challenge on Parish in the Skegness penalty area. A minute later at the other end, he gave the referee no alternative when he allowed his frustration to get the better of him and upended Hobbins. He was despatched by the afternoon’s first red card, the product of two yellows, before Britton despatched the resulting penalty kick.

Lilywhites substitute Jamie Epton evened up the numbers with 15 minutes to go. With his team 4-1 up, he became embroiled with an opponent off the ball and received a straight red.

Skegness continued to dominate and completed the scoring in the last minute when Luke Rayner-Mistry skipped past his marker down the righ, crossing for Josh Clarke who took the ball past Ritchie with one touch and then rolled it across the goal area for Nichols to tap home.

Skegness Town: Portas, Warren, Howitt, Scutt, Chamberlain, Parish, Rayner-Mistry, Davison, Britton, Hobbins, Nichols, Clarke, Epton, Nwokobia.

On Saturday the Lilywhites take on Wyberton on the 3G pitch at Wainfleet Road, following the opening of their new facilities (kick-off 3pm).

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story FOOTBALL: Ten-man Skegness Town extend winning start to season Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...