Football teams set for return to action

Skegness Town and Spilsby Town will do battle on Saturday, with a place in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup semi-finals at stake.

The Lilywhites, currently top of the Lincs League, will host Spilsby - who sit second in the Boston Saturday League’s Premier Division - at the Vertigo Stadium.

Skegness will remain in top spot in the table this week as second-placed Horncastle Town are without a fixture.

The Lincs Junior Cup contest will kick off at 1.30pm.

Skegness United, currently top of the East Lincs Football Combination Division Two by six clear points, host fourth-placed Scamblesby.

This is a chance to complete a league double over Scamblesby after winning the away fixture 8–0 back in September.

A win for United could see them increase their lead at the top of the table with North Thoresby having no game.

Kick off will be at 1.45pm.