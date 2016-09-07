FOOTBALL: Skegness United trounce Sutton in final friendly

Friendly

Sutton Rovers 1

Skegness United 9

The young Skegness United team took the game to the home side from the start, playing some very attractive flowing football.

The pace of Dom Murray-Parris proved to be too much when he was able to latch on to a loose ball and then calmly slotted the ball past the home keeper for the first goal of the night.

Strangely, against the run of play, Sutton grabbed an equaliser. Whilst still on a high from opening the scoring, United sat back and allowed the Sutton side to work some space, the loose ball found its way to the edge of the area where it was hammered home.

The game remained tied until the half hour mark when Murray-Parris anticipated a loose pass at the back for Sutton. This left him in acres of space which he used wisely to draw the keeper then slid the ball home for 2-1.

With half-time fast approaching, it was that man Murry-Parris again who seized a long forward pass to run at the Sutton defence. Calmly rounding the keeper, he slotted home for his hat trick.

After the restart, the game had barely kicked off when Murray-Parris yet again used his pace to get on the end of a neat through-ball. He out-stripped the chasing defence to slip the ball under the advancing keeper.

United had extended their lead further when Murray-Parris slipped the ball through to Zak Bray who slotted the ball home from a tight angle for 5-1.

Following a loose pass at the back for Sutton, yet again Murray-Parris seized the ball and slipped it past the keeper to make it five for him and six for United.

An impressive Sam Green was set free by some neat midfield play and a cool head saw him grab his first goal for 7-1, before Rhys Mansell’s lob dropped neatly into the Sutton net too.

The icing on the cake saw Jonny Hodson step up to smash the ball into the back of the net from the penalty spot with the final whistle approaching.

