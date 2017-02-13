Final countdown for superb Town

Skegness Town struck eight times as they booked their place in the Lincs Junior Cup final.

Nettleham had no answer to the quickfire passing and movement off the ball at the Vertigo Stadium.

Skipper Ben Davison passed a late fitness test and Arron Scutt, Alex Nichols, Andy Parish and Corey Cunliffe returned to the squad.

Town got off to the best possible start when McCauley Parker was tripped on the edge of the visitors’ penalty area with barely 60 seconds on the clock.

The Nettles put up a wall, but that didn’t stop Parker curling his free kick home from 20 yards.

Two minutes later a short corner between Parker and Luke Rayner-Mistry allowed the latter to cut inside and float the ball over Blake Caldwell to make it 2-0.

Town extended their lead in the 19th minute, Rayner-Mistry racing clear of the Nettleham defence and crossing for Will Britton, who set up Parker. From 15 yards out he stroked the ball into the top corner.

There was more to come as an assist from Parker allowed Britton the chance to outpace his marker and slot through the legs of Caldwell.

Five minutes before the break Rayner-Mistry made it five and in the 45th minute Parker completed his hat-trick.

Right on half time Nettleham striker Shaun Booth looked to have reduced arrears, but his strike hit Travis Portas full in the face and bounced away to safety.

Britton grabbed another midway through the second period and the visitors were then reduced to 10 men when Booth received a red card for a trip.

Substitute Jack Higginson offered the visitors some hope of a consolation, but it was a strike at the other end that wrapped things up - Jamie Epton poking the ball home from the edge of the area for his first goal of the season.

Wyberton and Coningsby will meet in the other semi on Saturday.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Epton, Stevens, Chamberlain, Scutt, Rayner-Mistry, Davison, Britton, Hobbins, Parker, Nichols, Parish, Cunliffe.

On Saturday the Lilywhites travel to Market Rasen Town (KO 2pm) for league action.