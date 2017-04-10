Double elimination for unlucky United

Town Trophy

Cleethorpes Town A 3

Skegness United 0

Skegness United suffered defeat in their second semi-final in eight days, going down 3-0 at Cleethorpes Town A.

On this occasion it was the hosts who progressed to the Town Trophy final, where they will face Grimsby Borough Development.

The match kicked off on a perfect day for football, but United had to make a number of changes due to work and injuries.

It was United who started the brighter of the two sides and took the game to the home side.

After two minutes a half-chance came the way of John Courtney, but he was crowded out before being able to get a shot on target.

On 12 minutes, Jack Minor made a good save at his near post and denied Cleethorpes an opening goal.

From this point on the game became an even affair with both defences on top and neither keeper troubled.

It was 38 minutes before United had their first direct shot on goal - and it was straight into the home keeper’s arms.

A couple of minutes later, after a United corner was cleared, the ball found its way to Courtney, but his shot was over the bar.

Within two minutes of the re-start the home side took the lead when a United attack was broken down and their player found too much room on the right side and went onto fire a fierce shot into the far corner.

United managed to get more into the game and half chances came the way of Courtney and Keaton Grainger, but both were off target with their shots.

Alex Simpson had to leave the field due to injury with Rhys Mansell dropping back into defence.

On 68 minutes the home side went 2-0 up when, following a free kick taken by the Cleethorpes keeper, gaps again appeared to allow the hosts another effort on goal.

The third goal came from close range.

UNITED: J. Minor, Kendrick, Minor, McGuigan, Simpson (Bray), Sleight (Turner), Howard, Mansell, Grainger (Clarke), Courtney, Hodson.

Cusworth Cup

North Somercotes 1

Skegness United 0

United went down 1-0 at North Somercotes in the quarter-finals of the Cusworth Cup last Tuesday night.

The only goal of the match was scored by the home side in the first minute of the second period of extra time.

Throughout the game both defences were on top and the only real chance for both sides during the game came on 25 minutes when the home side were awarded a penalty.

However, Jack Minor brought out an excellent save to his right which denied a goal.

United had their best spell in final minutes of extra time but Ryan O’Loughlin’s last minute header was straight into the home keeper’s hands.

Somercotes now face Tetney Rovers in their semi-final.

UNITED: J. Minor, Kendrick, Rayner-Mistry, McGuigan, Simpson, Howard, Mansell (Read), Hodson (Turner), Grainger, O’Loughlin, Courtney; Sub (not used): Hayes.

On Wednesday United are at the Grammar School against Chapel Swifts in the semi-final of the Division Two Cup (KO 6.15pm).