Double delight! Skegness Town are county cup champions

Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup

Wyberton 0

Skegness Town 1

Skegness Town completed a league and cup double when a late Courtney Warren goal bagged them the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup at Sincil Bank.

It was a scrappy game of few chances, but the Lilywhites did enough to edge past their Lincolnshire League rivals, who less than two weeks earlier had beaten them in the league.

Newly-crowned champions Town were without their injured captain and vice-captain Ben Davison and Miles Chamberlain, while Wyberton were missing their influential centre back Scott Dawson.

In the first half, Town’s Luke Rayner-Mistry fired high and wide when presented with the best chance.

Wyberton enjoyed their best spell around the hour mark, when they forced a number of corners.

Skegness keeper Travis Portas had to be alert to tip over a Ben Jaques header during this period.

The fitter Lilywhites eventually started playing their quick passing game, stretching the villagers on the big Sincil Bank pitch.

The introduction of the nippy Jordan Potts helped their cause and he brought with him an urgency that had been lacking for the first hour.

The seasiders stepped up their probing and Wyberton retreated, but Will Britton got behind their defence down the left hand side and rolled the ball across the goal area for Warren to gleefully smash home what proved to be the winner.

Indeed there was little time for the villagers to respond and force the game into extra time.

The man of the match award went to Town’s stand-in skipper Andy Parish, who was presented with the cup by Lincolnshire FA’s Boston area delegate Derek Andrew.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Epton, Stevens, Parish, Scutt, Rayner-Mistry, Hobbins, Britton, Nichols, Parker, Potts, Cunliffe, Reid, Howitt, Foreman.