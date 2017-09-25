Confident United topple the leaders

Workforce Unlimited

Division One

Skegness United 2

Swineshead Res 0

Skegness United returned to league action with a 2-0 victory over Workforce Unlimited Division One leaders Swineshead Reserves.

Both sides went into the game with 100 per cent records and yet to concede a goal.

United were missing Alex Simpson, Ross Muirhead and Jamie Turner from the starting line-up.

The first action of the game came on five minutes when a long-range shot from the visitors clipped the top of the United crossbar.

However, a minute later United took the lead when Danny Wilkes beat three players in a run down the right and sent in a perfect cross for Dom Lyons to head home.

Three minutes later United had a chance to go 2-0 up when Keaton Grainger was sent clear of the home defence, but his shot was blocked by the keeper, who also blocked the follow-up.

At this stage of the game, United had the upper hand with the Swineshead keeper having to be alert on a number of occasions to keep the scoreline down.

United were using the wide areas to good use, however they could not find the final ball.

As the half progressed the visitors began to come more into the game, mainly from dead-ball situations and throw-ins.

At half time United held a slender lead.

At the start of the second half the visitors started to show more determination to get back on level terms.

On 60 minutes they thought they had drawn level when they had the ball in the United net, however the referee disallowed the goal due to a handball in the build-up.

On 68 minutes United doubled their lead with a well-worked goal.

Good play down the left resulted Kieran Rayner-Mistry laying the ball off for Ryan O’Loughlin, whose right foot shot into the top corner gave visiting keeper no chance.

Swineshead continued to use the long ball into the United box for their two powerful strikers, but Jamie Lyall, Daniel Wager, Alex Kendrick and Rayner-Mistry stood firm, with support from Rhys Mansell in front of them.

United continued to look dangerous using the wing play of Lyons and Wilkes.

United had a good shout for a penalty when Wilkes was brought down in the area.

However, the referee indicated for play to continue.

At the final whistle, United had secured the three points in an entertaining match with two committed sides.

UNITED: Minor, Kendrick, Wager, Mansell, Lyall, Rayner-Mistry, Wilkes (Bray), Courtney, Grainger, O’Loughlin, Lyons.

Man of Match: Rhys Mansell.

On Saturday United are at the Grammar School as they host Boston Athletic in the Challenge Cup (KO 2pm).

Boston Saturday League

Results from September 23:

Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round one: Colsterworth 3 Boston Ath 6, Eagle Utd 5 Park Utd 3, FC Kirton v Old Dons - Dons progress, Fosdyke 4 Boston College 4 (College win 5-4 on pens), Horncastle Town Res 3 Sibsey 1, Kirton Town 2 Friskney 1, Mareham Utd 3 Spalding Harriers 3 (Spalding win 4-3 on pens). Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 4 Ruskington Rvrs 2, Billinghay Ath 3 Old Leake 4, Coningsby 1 Swineshead Inst 1, Leverton SFC 3 Spilsby Town 2, Railway Ath 7 Fishtoft 2, Skegness Town Res 1 Fulbeck Utd 3, Wyberton Res 1 Pointon 2. Workforce Unlimited Division One: Freiston 2 JFC Seniors 7, Skegness Utd 2 Swineshead Res 0. Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International 2 Coningsby Res 0, Caythorpe 2 Billinghay Res 0, FC Hammers v Wyberton A - postponed, FC Wrangle 3 Holbeach Bank 0. Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res 2 Northgate Olympic 2, Old Dons Res 3 Benington Res 2, Swineshead A 1 Digby 4, Woodhall Res 3 Leverton Res 1.

Fixtures for September 30:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 3pm): Fishtoft v Spilsby Town (M. Grant), Fulbeck Utd v Benington (S. Fisher), Old Leake v Swineshead Inst (N. Sleaford), Pointon v Coningsby (S. Beswick), Ruskington Rvrs v Skegness Town Res (R. Mather), Wyberton Res v Billinghay Ath (T. Hewson). Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Kirton v Pointon Res (K. Swinbourne), Swineshead Res v Horncastle Town Res (M. Thomson). Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Res v FC Wrangle (D. Bayes), Coningsby Res v Wyberton A (M. Winwright), Railway Res v Caythorpe (B. Robinson). Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res v Woodhall Res (T. Page), College Res v Digby (J. Francis), Leverton Res v Fosdyke Res (L. Crawford). Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, round one (KO 2pm): Colsterworth SSC v Swineshead Inst (D. Lovell), FC Hammers v Northgate Olympic (G. Hurst), Freiston v Park Utd (R. Crozier), Holbeach Bank v Mareham Utd (T. Baron), JFC Seniors v Eagle Utd (S. Beaumont), Sibsey v Kirton Town (C. Varty), Skegness Town A v Boston International (D. Davis), Skegness Utd v Boston Ath (J. Harmer), Spalding Harriers v Friskney (P. Keeble), Woodhall Spa Utd v Old Dons (T. Sharrock).