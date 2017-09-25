Chapman still upbeat despite Vase exit

Buildbase FA Vase

Hall Road Rangers 4

Skegness Town 1

Skegness Town manager Nick Chapman remained upbeat after his young team were knocked out of the FA Vase at Hull’s Haworth Park.

“We gave it a good go, but on the day Rangers just had that extra bit of quality,” said the Lilywhites’ boss.

“It’s little consolation, but there were some very positive tweets about us after the game,” he reflected.

Indeed the messages on social media suggested that the winning margin was more than a little tough on the seasiders, but Chapman accepted that they were given a bit of a lesson by the more experienced Northern Counties East outfit.

He was particularly disappointed to have conceded three goals from set pieces.

Rangers enjoyed the early possession and the first real chance fell to home striker Danny Chambers in the sixth minute, but he dragged his shot wide of the target.

Town responded with a chance of their own, but the home defence managed to scramble the ball away after Jake Gibson, put clear by Jordan Smith, rounded home keeper Phil Dobson and crossed for Wade Hurst.

The danger was stubbed out before the youngster could get his shot away.

At the other end a last ditch tackle by Daniel Stevens stopped Chambers opening the scoring.

The home side broke the deadlock midway through the first half when a Gareth Owens long throw from the left dropped for Chambers, whose point blank effort was pushed onto the cross bar by Town keeper Travis Portas. Danny Norton was quickest to react to force home the rebound.

The Lilywhites were level a minute later when George Hobbins sent Dobson the wrong way from the penalty spot after Gibson was felled in the box.

Chambers restored the home side’s lead after 28 minutes when he headed home a corner from the right.

Town finished the half strongly and Gibson flashed a shot over the cross bar. Courtney Warren then got on the end of a Smith cross to the far post but was unable to direct his volley on target.

Another direct move by the seasiders resulted in Gibson firing just wide.

Trailing 2-1 at the break Skegness went close to a second equaliser when Dobson smothered a Smith free kick at the second attempt.

The seasiders’ hopes suffered a massive blow in the 64th minute when Conner Harman’s ball over the top found substitute Josh Batty, who lobbed Portas to make the score 3-1.

The plucky visitors refused to give in and Dobson had to dive to his left to deny the hard-working Gibson.

Chambers wrapped up the scoring with a last minute tap-in after another long throw from the left.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, M. Parker, Stevens, Cunliffe, Scutt, Rayner-Mistry, Hobbins, Gibson, Smith, Hurst, Potts, S. Turner, J. Turner, Nichols.

On Saturday Skegness return to league action when they travel to Wyberton in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League (KO 3pm).