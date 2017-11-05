Chapman praises reaction as Lilywhites bounce back to hit AFC Boston for six

Lincolnshire League

Skegness Town 6

AFC Boston 0

Skegness Town went goal crazy to climb to third in the table.

Three goals in each half dismissed struggling AFC Boston at the Vertigo Stadium as the seasiders prepared for another difficult trip to Immingham.

“We asked for a reaction after the disappointment of cup defeat at Immingham the week before, and we got it,” said Town boss Nick Chapman.

“We played some nice football and scored some good goals,” he added.

Chapman was forced to shuffle his pack due to the one-match suspension of Jordan Turner.

“We played a 3-5-2 formation, which required some adjustment, but the lads adapted well and kept a clean sheet,” he added. “It gives us another option.”

The three defenders were Courtney Warren, Daniel Stevens and Corey Cunliffe.

Arron Scutt returned to the midfield alongside George Hobbins, Luke Rayner-Mistry, Jordan Potts and Jordan Smith, while Sam Turner partnered Jake Gibson in attack.

The substitutes’ bench included new signing Dominic Goddard, Josh Nwokobia and Bailey Fulton.

Goals from Jake Gibson and George Hobbins helped the Lilywhites forget the disappointment of the cup defeat at Immingham and Potts added a third before the break. Smith played a long diagonal ball out to the left and when it was laid off to Potts he found the top corner from 20 yards.

After the interval Courtney Warren added a fourth goal, Smith made it five and Luke Rayner-Mistry wrapped things up late on.

“I was pleased with the performance,” Chapman added.

“Some will say AFC Boston are not the strongest, but you still have to beat the 11 in front of you.”

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Stevens, Cunliffe, Rayner-Mistry, Smith, Potts, Hobbins, Scutt, S Turner, Gibson, Nwokobia, Fulton, Goddard