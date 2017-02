Skegness Town boss Nick Chapman enthused about his players’ performance after they eased their way into the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup final, beating Nettleham 8-0 at the Vertigo Stadium.

“During that first half we played some of our best football of the season,” said Chapman, who can now look forward to a final showdown against either Wyberton or Coningsby at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank.

“I was pleased not only because we got to the final, but because we did it in style,” he said.